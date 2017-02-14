Story highlights Rachel Lindsay was named the next star of "The Bachelorette" on Monday

Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas, is the first black star in the history of "The Bachelor" franchise

(CNN) ABC is finally delivering on its long-held promise to bring a diverse lead to its Bachelor franchise.

The network on Monday night announced its new bachelorette will be Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old attorney from Dallas who will be the first black lead in the history of "The Bachelor" or spin-off "The Bachelorette."

"The Bachelor" is in the midst of airing Season 21, with suitor Nick Viall. Lindsay will star in Season 13 of "The Bachelorette."

The announcement, made on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," comes after years of criticism for the shows' lack of casting diversity.

ABC president Channing Dungey, the first black woman to lead the network, responded to questions about the lack of diversity last summer during the Television Critics Association press tour, saying she would "very much like to see some changes there."

