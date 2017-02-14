Amber Rose explains split and that kiss

Story highlights
(CNN)It's not the happiest Valentine's Day for Amber Rose.
The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant has split with boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy.
The pair were introduced by his brother, Maksim, who was Rose's partner on the competitive dance reality series.
Rose posted about her sadness over the breakup on Instagram Monday.
She began by addressing chatter regarding her possible reunion with ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.
The pair, who share a young son, were snapped smooching over the weekend on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy party.
"Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian," Rose wrote. "We've been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together."
She's also no longer together after five months with Chmerkovskiy.
Despite the breakup, she had kind words to say about her now ex-boyfriend.
"And to the Awesome person I got to spend the past 5 months with (Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other's families even more," she wrote. "So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious its just how life works sometimes."
Chmerkovskiy also posted about the breakup on Instagram calling Rose "an amazing woman I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love."