Amber Rose explains split and that kiss

She was photographed kissing her ex, Wiz Khalifa

(CNN) It's not the happiest Valentine's Day for Amber Rose.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant has split with boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy.

The pair were introduced by his brother, Maksim, who was Rose's partner on the competitive dance reality series.

Rose posted about her sadness over the breakup on Instagram Monday.

She began by addressing chatter regarding her possible reunion with ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

