5 things to know about the newest "Celebrity Apprentice"

Iseman is a part-time stand-up comedian and actor

(CNN) Matt Iseman is the Season 15 winner of "Celebrity Apprentice."

He beat Boy George in Monday night's finale by raising $573,329 for his charity, the Arthritis Foundation. Boy George was close behind with $445,925 for his cause, Safe Kids Worldwide.

"You kicked some serious butt, task after task after task, and that's what makes a winner. Consistency," the host, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, told Iseman.

Here are five things to know about the newest "Celebrity Apprentice" winner.

1. He's the host of "American Ninja Warrior."