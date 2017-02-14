5 things to know about the newest "Celebrity Apprentice"

Story highlights
(CNN)Matt Iseman is the Season 15 winner of "Celebrity Apprentice."
He beat Boy George in Monday night's finale by raising $573,329 for his charity, the Arthritis Foundation. Boy George was close behind with $445,925 for his cause, Safe Kids Worldwide.
"You kicked some serious butt, task after task after task, and that's what makes a winner. Consistency," the host, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, told Iseman.
Here are five things to know about the newest "Celebrity Apprentice" winner.
1. He's the host of "American Ninja Warrior."
2. He pitched for the Princeton University baseball team in college, then got his medical degree from Columbia.
3. You might also recognize Iseman from TV and even movies. He's appeared on "Hot in Cleveland" and "NCIS," and played Captain Tim Flynn in "Transformers 2."
4. The Arthritis Foundation is a cause close to Iseman. He was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2002.
5. When Iseman isn't hosting "American Ninja Warrior," he's headlining clubs as a stand-up comedian. On his website, he describes comedy as his first love.
This season of "Celebrity Apprentice" was overshadowed by the feud between Schwarzenegger and the show's former host, the current president of the United States, Donald Trump. Trump went after Schwarzenegger on Twitter after the season premiere and slammed Schwarzenegger for failing to bring in big enough ratings.
"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star and that was season 1 compared to season 14," Trump tweeted in early January, two weeks before his inauguration.
Trump continued, "Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary."
The show premiered in 2004 to 18.5 million viewers, compared with Schwarzenegger's debut of 4.9 million. Trump failed to mention that over the following 14 seasons with him as host, ratings dropped significantly. By his final season, only 6.5 million tuned in.
The two have continued to feud on social media. Most recently, Trump, at the National Prayer Breakfast, asked everyone to "pray for Arnold" because of the low ratings. Schwarzenegger fired back on social media and offered to switch jobs with Trump.
"Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs?" Schwarzenegger tweeted. "You take over TV because you're such an expert on ratings and I take over your job and then people can finally sleep comfortably again."
There was no mention of Trump or the feud on Monday night. Iseman was elated after his win and took to Twitter to thank Schwarzenegger and Boy George.
"THANK YOU, Governor @Schwarzenegger. And to @BoyGeorge for being an incredible friend," Iseman tweeted.