'Sudden death' of Kim Jong Un's half-brother investigated

Story highlights Kim Jong Nam reportedly fell out of favor with his father over a trip to Tokyo Disneyland in 2001

He never met Kim Jong Un

Hong Kong (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother died Monday after becoming ill at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, according to Selangor State Criminal Investigations Department Chief Fadzil Ahmat. Another police source told CNN the man who died is named Kim Jong Nam.

Police have described the incident as a "sudden death" pending the of a post-mortem investigation.

South Korean media is reporting that he was in his 40s at the time of his death.

Kim Jong Nam was the most public of all of Kim Jong Il's sons before Kim Jong Un took power, though most remember him for the scandalous headlines he made.

Reports surfaced that Kim Jong Nam fell from favor from the ruling family after he was caught trying to sneak a visit to Tokyo Disneyland using a forged document in 2001 -- something he denied to a reporter in a 2012 book.

In a picture taken in 2010, Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, waves after an interview with South Korean media representatives in Macau.