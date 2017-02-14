7 Hong Kong policemen found guilty of assaulting Occupy protester

Story highlights Seven Hong Kong police officers face charges for assaulting protestor Ken Tsang

In 2014, video captured Tsang being beaten by police during the Occupy protests

Hong Kong (CNN) Seven police officers were convicted Tuesday of assaulting a protester during Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014.

All the defendants faced one joint count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but in the end the city's court convicted them with a lesser charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Five of the seven police officers charged with assaulting a pro-democracy activist on October 15, 2014, arriving at a District in Hong Kong on February 14, 2017.

One of the defendants, policeman Chan Siu-tan, 31, was also found guilty of common assault for slapping social worker Ken Tsang Kin-chiu twice during an interview, at a police station in Hong Kong's Central district.

Police supporters chant slogans hold up banners in support of the seven convicted Hong Kong policemen.

Chan could face a maximum of one more year in prison than his co-defendants. The verdict was handed down on Tuesday and court will resume on Friday for mitigation, where the defense will argue for a lighter sentence.

