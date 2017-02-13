Story highlights Ozbilici's photo was described by the jury as "an explosive image"

The photographer described being "shocked" but "calm" during the terrifying event

(CNN) An image of a Turkish gunman assassinating the Russian ambassador to Turkey has won the World Press Photo of the Year award.

Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici was at the launch of a new art exhibition in Ankara on December 19 when Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off-duty police officer, opened fire and killed Andrey Karlov.

It was "an explosive image that really spoke to the hatred of our times," Mary F. Calvert, a member of the World Press Photo jury, said in a statement.

"Every time it came on the screen you almost had to move back because it's such an explosive image and we really felt that it epitomizes the definition of what the World Press Photo of the Year is and means."

Jury member Tanya Habjouqa added: "I think we were brave in our decision. We were bold. I think the selection is definitely going to push forward a debate and I think it is a debate that is essential to have."

Another angle of the Russian ambassador's assassination in Ankara on December 19, 2016.

