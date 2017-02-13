Breaking News

Bomb blast kills 8 at protest in Pakistan, leaves dozens hurt

By Eric Levenson, Saleem Mehsud and Sophia Saifi, CNN

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Mon February 13, 2017

Police and security officers cordon off the area of a deadly bombing, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore, killing many people and wounding others. A local police official said the blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)
Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)A bomb exploded during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring 59 more, according to government spokesman Malik Ahmad Khan.

Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of Pakistan's Tehreek-i Taliban (TTP) -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban -- claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement emailed to CNN.
The blast occurred at Charing Cross in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province and the second-largest city in the country.
Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast, according to a statement obtained by CNN, saying that "such cowardly acts cannot deter the resolve of the nation to stand against terrorism and our government is committed to root out this menace."

    Journalist Saleem Mehsud and CNN's Sophia Saifi reported from Islamabad, with CNN's Eric Levenson writing and reporting from New York. Journalists Zahir Shah and Adeel Raja also contributed to this report.