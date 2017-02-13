World Press Photo Contest: 2017 winners
Daily Life, first prize (singles): "The Silent Victims of a Forgotten War" by Paula Bronstein – Najiba holds her 2-year-old nephew, Shabir, at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. Shabir was injured in a bomb blast that killed his sister on March 29. Najiba had to stay with the children as their mother buried her daughter.
Daily Life, first prize (stories): "Cuba on the Edge of Change" by Tomas Munita – Members of Cuba's Youth Labor Army wait for Fidel Castro's caravan to arrive in Santiago de Cuba on December 3. The longtime Cuban leader died in November.
General News, first prize (singles): "Offensive on Mosul" by Laurent Van der Stockt – Children are photographed as Iraqi forces search a home in Mosul, Iraq, on November 2. An Iraqi-led coalition is underway to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control.
Long-Term Projects, first prize: "Black Days of Ukraine" by Valery Melnikov – People escape from a fire at a house that was destroyed by an air attack in the Ukrainian village of Luhanskaya. Melnikov's photos show how civilians have been affected by the conflict between Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels.
Nature, first prize (singles): "Caretta Caretta Trapped" by Francis Perez – A sea turtle entangled in a fishing net swims off the coast of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on June 8. Sea turtles are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Unattended fishing gear is responsible for many sea turtle deaths.
Nature, first prize (stories): "Rhino Wars" by Brent Stirton – A black rhino bull is seen dead, poached for its horns less than eight hours earlier at the Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve in South Africa. It was suspected that the killers came from a nearby community, entering the park illegally and shooting the rhino with a silenced hunting rifle. The black rhinoceros is one of the most endangered rhino species.
People, first prize (singles): "What ISIS Left Behind" by Magnus Wennman – Maha, 5, lies on a dirty mattress at a refugee camp in Iraq. She and her family fled their village because of ISIS and a lack of food. "I do not dream, and I'm not afraid of anything anymore," Maha said quietly while her mother stroked her hair.
People, first prize (stories): "Aenikkaeng" by Michael Vince Kim – The port of Progreso, Mexico, is where Koreans first arrived in the Yucatan Peninsula. In 1905, more than 1,000 Koreans traveled to Mexico under the false promise of prosperity. Instead, they arrived at henequen plantations and were sold as indentured slaves to harvest agave, Kim said. His project includes stories told by the descendants of Korean henequen workers in Mexico and Cuba.
Sports, first prize (singles): "Grand National Steeplechase" by Tom Jenkins – Jockey Nina Carberry flies off her horse, Sir Des Champs, during the Grand National steeplechase in Liverpool, England, on April 9.
Sports, first prize (stories): "Boys Will Be Boys" by Giovanni Capriotti – Players from the Muddy York Rugby Football Club -- from left, Michael Smith, Devin McCarney and Jean Paul Markides -- rehearse for the team's annual drag show fundraiser November 5 in Toronto. Muddy York is Toronto's first gay rugby club.