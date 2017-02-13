Northeast braces for blizzard as coastal front intensifies

Story highlights Flights canceled at Portland, ME, airport for 24 hours

(CNN) New England drivers could be in for a dangerous Monday morning commute as a slushy mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain coats the roads ahead of yet another blizzard, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for nearly 12.5 million people Sunday evening stretching from Central New York to Maine.

In anticipation of the winter storm, Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine, canceled all flights for 24 hours, from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 8 p.m.

As a coastal front intensifies, freezing temperatures, cooler air and more snow are expected for Connecticut up through Maine until Tuesday evening, meteorologists said.

In Maine, 345,000 people remain under a blizzard warning through Tuesday morning, the agency warns.

Overnight, the colder air will move in dropping temps below freezing. This will result in refreezing of any snowpack & a slick Monday AM. pic.twitter.com/VxnWEGh2g3 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 13, 2017

