Rex Tillerson Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Secretary of State and former ExxonMobil CEO, Rex Tillerson.

Personal:

Birth date: March 23, 1952

Birth place: Wichita Falls, Texas

Birth name: Rex Wayne Tillerson

Father: Bob Tillerson, Eagle Scout executive

Mother: Patty (Patton) Tillerson

Marriage: Renda (St. Clair) Tillerson

Children: Four children

Education: University of Texas at Austin, B.S., 1975

Other Facts:

Tillerson and his wife, Renda, operate a Texas horse ranch called Bar RR Ranches.

Timeline:

1975 - Joins Exxon as a production engineer.

1987-1989 - Business development manager of Exxon's domestic natural gas department.

1989-1992 - General manager for regional oil and gas production.

1992- Production adviser for Exxon Corporation.

1992-1995 - Coordinator of affiliate gas sales for Exxon Company, International.

1995 - Becomes president of Exxon Yemen and other overseas subsidiaries.

1998 - President of Exxon Ventures and Exxon Neftegas in Russia

1999 - Becomes the executive vice president of Exxon Development Company.

1999 - Exxon Corp and Mobil Corp complete their merger.

2001-2003 - Senior vice president of ExxonMobil.

2004 - Becomes president of ExxonMobil and a member of the company's board of directors.

2006 - Is named chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil.

December 14, 2016 - Tillerson announces that he will retire from ExxonMobil at the end of December.