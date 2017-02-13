NJ youth basketball team forfeits, won't play season without girl teammates

Story highlights Fifth grade basketball team forfeited season

The players refused to play without the girls

The team still scrimmaged with #Unitygames t-shirts

(CNN) Parents raise their children hoping they will grow to stand up for what is right, and players on a fifth-grade coed basketball team in New Jersey made their parents proud this past weekend.

Teammates decided unanimously they would rather forfeit the rest of their season than continue playing without the girls who were part of the team.

Many of the players on the St. John the Apostle Parish School team had been playing together since second grade, and this season the squad was comprised of nine boys and two girls.

The coed team had played 10 games so far this season with no one raising an issue about league regulations on age and gender.

Two weeks ago, league officials said the team had to forfeit those first 10 games, citing league rules that they should never have played as a coed team, according to Matthew Dohn, a parent whose son plays on the team.

