Jerry Sandusky's son facing child sex soliciting charges

His father's case led to the firing of legendary head coach Joe Paterno and the Penn State president

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly described the charges against Jeffrey Sandusky. He faces counts including soliciting sex from a child under age 16 and soliciting child pornography.

(CNN) Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of convicted sex abuser and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor child sexual offense charges, according to court documents from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The younger Sandusky, 41, faces 14 counts, including soliciting sex from a child under age 16, and soliciting child pornography.

The charges involve incidents with two girls, one in 2013 and one in 2016.

The alleged crimes were uncovered late last year when a girl told her father that Sandusky had texted her repeatedly, asking her to send him naked photos.

The father contacted the police, and in the course of the investigation, police discovered another girl, known as victim No. 2, who said Sandusky had asked her to engage in oral sex with him years before.

