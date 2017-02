Jerry Sandusky's son facing child sex abuse charges

Story highlights Jeffrey Sandusky faces a variety of sexual abuse and child pornography charges

His father's case led to the firing of legendary head coach Joe Paterno and the Penn State president

(CNN) Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of convicted sex abuser and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor child sexual abuse charges, according to court documents from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey Sandusky

The younger Sandusky, 41, faces 14 counts, including sexual assault of a child older than 11, sexual assault of a child less than 16, and a variety of other sexual abuse and child pornography charges.

The charges have offense dates going as far back as March 1, 2013, according to the court documents.

Sandusky was arraigned Monday, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 22. Sandusky is being held in county jail on $200,000 bail, according to the documents.

The defendant's father, Jerry Sandusky, was at the center of a child sexual abuse scandal that rocked Penn State University in 2011.

Read More