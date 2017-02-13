Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Water gushes over the primary spillway at Oroville Dam in Northern California. At least 188,000 people have been evacuated from nearby counties in recent days after erosion caused damage to two spillways and, combined with recent heavy rains, sparked fears of possible flooding. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears California Highway Patrol officer Ken Weckman directs evacuation traffic in Marysville, California on Sunday, February 12. An evacuation order was issued for several Northern California counties after heavy rainfall filled Lake Oroville to the verge of overflow. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Water flows over an emergency spillway (bottom right) at Lake Oroville Dam on Saturday, February 11. The damage has affected both the primary and the emergency spillways, which serve as channels to drain water from the lake to prevent overflow. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Jason Newton of the California Department of Water Resources photographs water flowing over the emergency spillway alongside the dam on Saturday, February 11. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Water gushes over the main spillway at Oroville Dam on February 11. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Floodwaters from the nearby Feather River inundate Marysville Cemetery in Marysville, California on February 11. Marysville is downriver from Oroville and would be affected by any uncontrolled release of water from the dam. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Workers from the Department of Water Resources and members of the media watch as water flows over the main spillway of the Oroville Dam on Wednesday, February 8. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears Workers inspect a hole that developed in the main spillway on Wednesday, February 8. Hide Caption 8 of 9