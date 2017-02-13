Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears
Water gushes over the primary spillway at Oroville Dam in Northern California. At least 188,000 people have been evacuated from nearby counties in recent days after erosion caused damage to two spillways and, combined with recent heavy rains, sparked fears of possible flooding.
Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears
California Highway Patrol officer Ken Weckman directs evacuation traffic in Marysville, California on Sunday, February 12. An evacuation order was issued for several Northern California counties after heavy rainfall filled Lake Oroville to the verge of overflow.
Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears
Water flows over an emergency spillway (bottom right) at Lake Oroville Dam on Saturday, February 11. The damage has affected both the primary and the emergency spillways, which serve as channels to drain water from the lake to prevent overflow.
Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears
Jason Newton of the California Department of Water Resources photographs water flowing over the emergency spillway alongside the dam on Saturday, February 11.
Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears
Water gushes over the main spillway at Oroville Dam on February 11.
Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears
Floodwaters from the nearby Feather River inundate Marysville Cemetery in Marysville, California on February 11. Marysville is downriver from Oroville and would be affected by any uncontrolled release of water from the dam.
Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears
Workers from the Department of Water Resources and members of the media watch as water flows over the main spillway of the Oroville Dam on Wednesday, February 8.
Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears
Workers inspect a hole that developed in the main spillway on Wednesday, February 8.
Damage to Oroville Dam spillway sparks flood fears
Chunks of concrete are seen breaking off in the dam's primary spillway on Tuesday, February 7. Lake Oroville managers stopped sending water over the spillway Tuesday after noticing the damage caused by erosion.