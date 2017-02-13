Deported Arizona mom's lawyer: Trump order 'declaration of war' on immigrants

Story highlights Lawyer warns it could be "biggest mass deportation" in history of US

Garcia de Rayos' husband says their children are heartbroken

(CNN) The lawyer for an Arizona woman who was deported last week says President Donald Trump's recent executive orders are "a declaration of war" on the immigrant community.

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was deported to Mexico Thursday following a routine check-in with a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix. She was required to check in yearly after being convicted in 2009 of using a false Social Security number and had done so with no repercussions until now.

"This is a declaration of war, these executive orders, are a declaration of war on the immigrant community," Ray Maldonado, Garcia de Rayos' attorney, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" Monday.

"Our community could possibly be facing one of the biggest mass deportations in the history of the United States, if President Trump follows through on what he's written in his executive orders."

JUST WATCHED Deported mother leaves behind family in US Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Deported mother leaves behind family in US 03:00

Read More