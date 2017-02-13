Story highlights The NASA scientist was detained at by officers at Texas airport

(CNN) A US citizen and NASA engineer returning from a trip abroad says he was held at the border by US Customs officers who demanded that he unlock his phone.

Sidd Bikkannavar said in a post on social media that US Customs and Border Protection officers wanted his cell phone -- and password -- before they would let him through at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

"On my way home to the US last weekend, I was detained by Homeland Security and held with others who were stranded under the Muslim ban," Bikkannavar wrote in a Facebook post shared by a friend on Twitter. "I initially refused, since it's a (NASA)-issued phone and I must protect access," Bikkannavar wrote.

"Just to be clear -- I'm a US-born citizen and NASA engineer, traveling with a valid US passport. Once they took both my phone and the access PIN, they returned me to the holding area with cots and other sleeping detainees until they finished copying my data."

this is from an IRL friend of mine. this is NOT my america. EVER. #MuslimBan Siid is a US Citizen. @CustomsBorder u say "Welcome Home" #NASA pic.twitter.com/W4UtF88rJy — Nick Adkins (@nickisnpdx) February 6, 2017

