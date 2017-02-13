2 girls shot in separate incidents in Chicago

Story highlights The two girls, ages 11 and 12, are in critical condition

The shootings happened less than an hour apart in two neighborhoods

(CNN) Two young girls are in critical condition, fighting for their lives, after being shot in the head in two separate incidents in Chicago this weekend, police told CNN.

The shootings happened in two different inner city neighborhoods within an hour of each other.

Kanari Bowers, 12, was playing with friends at a playground Saturday evening when shots rang out. Chicago Police said the shooting took place on the 1900 block of W. 57th street at approximately 7:10 p.m. (8:10 p.m. ET).

Bowers' relatives shared her name with CNN affiliate WLS, but police have not confirmed her identity.

The 12-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her head and was transported to Stroger Hospital, police said.

