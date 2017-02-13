NBA's best 3-point shooters face off

Story highlights Since 1986, the NBA's best shooters have competed in a special 3-Point Contest

The event is held at the league's All-Star Weekend along with the slam dunk contest

(CNN) "Who's coming in second?"

That was the trash talk from Larry Bird before the NBA's first-ever 3-Point Contest in 1986.

The Boston Celtics great let his competitors know in the locker room that he was going to win, and he backed up his words by defeating Craig Hodges in the final round.

Bird, one of the league's best shooters, defended his 3-point title in 1987 and 1988. The last win came on his last shot, with Bird throwing up his finger before it even went in.

That cocky gesture remains one of the most iconic moments of the NBA's All-Star Weekend, when the league's best players gather for the All-Star Game.

