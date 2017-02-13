NBA's best 3-point shooters face off

Breaking News

Updated 7:28 AM ET, Mon February 13, 2017

Larry Bird, left, and Craig Hodges await the outcome of a coin toss at the NBA&#39;s first 3-point shooting contest in 1986. The contest is held every year on All-Star Weekend, and the best shooters in the league compete for the title. Bird and Hodges have each won three, which is more than anyone else.
Larry Bird, left, and Craig Hodges await the outcome of a coin toss at the NBA's first 3-point shooting contest in 1986. The contest is held every year on All-Star Weekend, and the best shooters in the league compete for the title. Bird and Hodges have each won three, which is more than anyone else.
First champion: Bird receives his trophy and a check for $10,000 after winning the contest in 1986. The Boston Celtics great also won in 1997 and 1998.
Most shots made in a row: In the 3-point contest, each shooter takes 25 shots per round -- five racks of five balls from different spots on the court. Hodges hit the first 19 shots he took in the 1991 semifinals -- and to this day nobody's come close to matching that spectacular feat. He went on to win that year, the second of his three straight titles from 1990 to 1992.
Highest score in a round: Stephen Curry and his Golden State teammate, Klay Thompson, have each scored 27 points in a round. Curry first set the mark during his 2015 title. Thompson tied it when he won a year later. There are only 25 shots taken per round, but some of the shots -- the multicolored "money balls" -- are worth two points each.
Highest score in a round (old format): Before 2014, there were only five "money balls" instead of the nine there are today. Jason Kapono, pictured, is one of two men to score 25 out of the former maximum of 30 points. He set the mark in the 2008 finals, tying Hodges' first-round score from 1986.
Lowest score to win: Utah's Jeff Hornacek won his second 3-point title in 2000, but he didn't have his best performance. The current coach of the New York Knicks only scored 13 points in the final round that year.
Lowest score in any round: He might be the greatest player in NBA history, but Michael Jordan struggled in 1990's contest. He scored only five points, tying Detlef Schrempf's mark from 1988.
Tallest player to win: Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki is the only 7-foot-tall player to win the contest, taking home the title in 2006. Mark Price, at 6 feet tall, is the shortest. He won in 1993 and 1994.
Story highlights

  • Since 1986, the NBA's best shooters have competed in a special 3-Point Contest
  • The event is held at the league's All-Star Weekend along with the slam dunk contest

(CNN)"Who's coming in second?"

That was the trash talk from Larry Bird before the NBA's first-ever 3-Point Contest in 1986.
The Boston Celtics great let his competitors know in the locker room that he was going to win, and he backed up his words by defeating Craig Hodges in the final round.
    Bird, one of the league's best shooters, defended his 3-point title in 1987 and 1988. The last win came on his last shot, with Bird throwing up his finger before it even went in.
    That cocky gesture remains one of the most iconic moments of the NBA's All-Star Weekend, when the league's best players gather for the All-Star Game.
    The 3-point shootout started just a couple of years after the NBA introduced its slam dunk contest. Players take 25 shots in each round -- five racks of five balls from different spots behind the 3-point line. Most of the shots are worth one point each, but there are also multicolored "money balls" that count for two points. Several elimination rounds are held until there is one winner.
    Bird and Hodges have each won the 3-Point Contest three times. Hodges won three years in a row, from 1990 to 1992, and in 1991 he set the record for most shots made in a row (19).
    Several players have won the title twice: Peja Stojakovic, Jeff Hornacek, Mark Price and Jason Kapono.
    Two players will be looking to join that list in this year's event. Defending champion Klay Thompson won last year while tying the best score ever for a single round. But he will be tested by 2013 winner Kyrie Irving and six of the league's top marksmen: C.J. McCollum, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, Kemba Walker, Nick Young and Wesley Matthews.
    Scroll through the photo gallery above to see more records from the 3-Point Contest, including those who fared not so well.