What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Rafael Tapia surfs a big wave in Praia do Norte, Portugal, on Friday, February 10.
Germaine de Randamie celebrates her victory over Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 208 on Saturday, February 11. De Randamie won by unanimous decision, earning the UFC's inaugural featherweight title.
Australian freestyle skier Danielle Scott crashes during a World Cup aerials event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, February 10.
Olympic champion Usain Bolt celebrates after winning a 150-meter race at a Nitro Athletics meet in Melbourne on Saturday, February 11.
Camels race in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, February 10.
Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson, second from left, competes for a rebound with Florida State's Jarquez Smith, left, and Phil Cofer during a college basketball game in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday, February 11. Colson had a career-high 33 points and 13 rebounds as Notre Dame won 84-72.
Soccer players from Melbourne City celebrate after winning the W-League Grand Final on Sunday, February 12. They defeated Perth Glory 2-0 to win the league for a second straight season.
Caen midfielder Steed Malbranque, in white, competes for the ball with Dijon's Romain Amalfitano during a French league match in Dijon on Saturday, February 11.
Montreal's Andrew Shaw, left, fights Boston's Torey Krug during an NHL hockey game in Boston on Sunday, February 12.
Actor Bill Murray prepares to hit out of a bunker during a celebrity challenge event in Pebble Beach, California, on Wednesday, February 8.
The University of Connecticut bench erupts as they celebrate a basket during the team's 100th win on Monday, February 13.
Young baseball players train in Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday, February 7.
Austrian skier Nicole Schmidhofer reacts after finishing a super-G run at the World Championships on Tuesday, February 7. It was her first career win.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi is swarmed by Atletico Madrid players during a Copa del Rey match in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, February 7. Barcelona advanced to the tournament final with a 3-2 score over two legs.
Kevin Durant throws down a dunk against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, during an NBA basketball game on Saturday, February 11. It was Durant's first trip back since signing with Golden State in the offseason. He endured boos from his former fans and scored 34 points in a 130-114 victory.
Players from the Puerto Rican baseball team Criollos de Caguas celebrate their Caribbean Series title on Tuesday, February 7. In the final, they defeated Mexico's Aguilas de Mexicali.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist waves to the crowd Saturday, February 11, after becoming the 12th goalie in NHL history to win 400 games.
Luis Blanco is thrown from Swamp Wreck during a Professional Bull Riders event in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, February 11.
Swiss skier Beat Feuz soars through the air on his way to winning downhill gold at the World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday, February 12.
Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. leaps over Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson during a college basketball game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, February 9.
Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws the ball during an informal workout in Port Charlotte, Florida, on Sunday, February 12. Spring training begins this week for Major League Baseball.
Finnish freestyle skier Jimi Salonen competes in the moguls Saturday, February 11, during the World Cup event in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
A luger crashes while training in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Thursday, February 9.
Detroit's Luke Glendening pulls down a puck with his hand during an NHL game in Washington on Thursday, February 9.
TCU head coach Raegan Pebley talks to official Bob Trammell during a college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, February 12.
Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans has his shot blocked during a game at TCU on Tuesday, February 7.
