Washington (CNN) In the White House East Room Monday, President Donald Trump held a news conference with the Canadian Prime Minister that was standard and drama-free. But that belied what is going on behind the scenes: a White House in turmoil.

Multiple Trump sources describe aides as worried that on any given day they could get fired because of a leak, or because another White House staffer may be out to get them. In fact, some campaign aides initially upset about not getting jobs inside the White House now say they are relieved to not be involved in what some of their friends call a toxic environment.

As for the White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, sources inside several Trump fiefdoms tell CNN that for now, he is on safe ground -- despite Trump CEO of conservative Newsmax, Chris Ruddy, dissing Priebus this weekend as "weak."

The President himself made a point of telling reporters Monday that Preibus is doing a "great job."

One alliance that appears to be solid right now is that of Priebus and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon.

