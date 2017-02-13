Senate confirms Mnuchin as treasury secretary, Shulkin to VA

Story highlights The Senate voted Monday evening for President Donald Trump's Treasury nominee

Democrats, meanwhile, are using the vote to frame Trump as "pro-Wall Street"

Washington (CNN) The Senate voted Monday to confirm former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as the next treasury secretary, the latest Cabinet member to be approved after a lengthy and at times contentious confirmation process.

The vote was 53-47, mostly along party lines, with Sen. Joe Manchin the lone Democrat voting yes.

The Senate then voted to confirm David Shulkin as the next secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The vote was 100-0.

Democrats were unable to block Mnuchin, as they are outnumbered by a largely unified bloc of Republicans, 52-48.

Republicans lauded Mnuchin's lengthy experience in the field.

