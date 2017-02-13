Republican lawmakers grow wary of 'town hall' events

(CNN) Republican lawmakers appear increasingly eager to avoid town hall-style events and seek less confrontational venues to engage with constituents as angry protestors mobilize across the country to disrupt public forums.

Since President Donald Trump's inauguration, fired-up constituents who oppose the dismantling of former President Barack Obama's initiatives, including the Affordable Care Act, have aggressively confronted congressional Republicans at town halls. One congressman had to be escorted out of a town hall by police recently, while other representatives have been shouted down and interrupted by rowdy audience members.

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York canceled an appearance at an event in April hosted by the Rogers Memorial Library in Southhampton. His spokeswoman, Jennifer DiSiena, told CNN that the event was "co-opted, renamed and rebranded by a group of liberal obstructionists."

Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is scheduled to appear at an event labeled as a "town hall" at the Fairview City Hall on February 21. But local activists noticed that details of the event recently disappeared from the Fairview website -- a change that Fairview Mayor Patti Carroll confirmed to CNN in an email Monday morning.

Carroll said the event will still take place but that she requested that the announcement be removed from the Fairview website because she "felt the wording placed too much emphasis on town hall."

