Conservatives worry budget bill will keep Planned Parenthood funded

Story highlights Conservatives want to defund Planned Parenthood

But they also need votes of moderates in the Senate to repeal Obamacare

(CNN) Conservative lawmakers who are already worried that the Republican Party isn't moving fast enough on Obamacare repeal are growing agitated about something else: that a provision to defund Planned Parenthood will get left out on the chopping block.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has publicly called on party leaders to take an immediate vote on a 2015 budget reconciliation bill that rolled back large chunks of the Affordable Care Act and stripped federal funding for Planned Parenthood (the bill was vetoed by then-President Barack Obama).

But that hasn't yet happened, and he's concerned that Planned Parenthood will continue to receive federal dollars.

"We're also hearing that the defund Planned Parenthood language may not stay in," Jordan told CNN in a recent interview.

That concern is echoed by others. One conservative GOP aide said the current understanding among some policy aides is that the Planned Parenthood provision "would be one of the first things to go" as lawmakers continue to hammer out the details of a repeal bill.

