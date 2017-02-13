Obama photographer shades Trump over secure discussions

When we were on the road, national security discussions and head of state phone calls were conducted in a private, secure location set up onsite. Everyone had to leave their Blackberry outside the area. In this photo, which was taken in March 2011 and subsequently released, the President holds a discussion in El Salvador following a conference call with his full national security team.

A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:39pm PST