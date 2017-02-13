Analysis: Nikki Haley adds to tough talk with North Korea response

Story highlights US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley issues print statement on North Korean missile test

Her statement was more notable than the UN Security Council action on the missile, says Richard Roth

(CNN) Another North Korean missile launch, and yes, another emergency UN Security Council session the day after.

It wasn't the council condemnation that was significant and notable, but rather the print statement issued by new US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley as she entered the consultations room.

Just weeks into her position, the tough-talking diplomat said Monday, "It's time to hold North Korea accountable, not with our words, but with our actions." Also in contrast to other recent US ambassadors, there was criticism aimed at China over its support of Pyongyang.

Haley wrote, "We call on all members of the Security Council to use every available resource to make it clear to the North Korean regime, and its enablers, that these launches are unacceptable."

Enablers? No doubt a Trump administration shot across the bow aimed at Beijing. China went along with the council statement issued Monday night calling the launch a grave violation of its obligations under Security Council resolutions.

Read More