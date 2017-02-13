White House examining several new travel ban plans

Story highlights Among the options is rewriting or modifying the executive order

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is thinking about next steps after a stinging rebuke from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last week.

Among the options -- floated by Trump himself -- is rewriting or modifying the executive order.

Lawyers at the top tier of government are looking at how to do that, according to two sources close to the process.

"There's a lot of lawyering going on," one source said.

One option looks at clarifying or supplementing the executive order to abide by what the appeals court laid out about the due process rights afforded to legal permanent residents and valid visa holders.

