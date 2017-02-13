Former health law adviser: Seniors will feel the pinch if ACA repealed

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Chicago (CNN) Repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a suitable replacement would weaken the finances of Medicare and mean higher prescription costs for seniors, an architect of former President Barack Obama's health care law warns.

"Seniors will lose their coverage for prescription drugs in their 'donut hole,' so they'll have a lot of drugs that they have to pay for that they don't have to pay for now ... and Medicare's solvency would be much worse," Nancy-Ann DeParle told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

DeParle, who oversaw the Medicare program during the Clinton administration and served as Obama's top adviser on health reform, said the potential impact on seniors is one of the reasons the White House and Republican leaders in Congress are finding it challenging to fulfill their pledge to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act.

DeParle also said that the stated goal of Republican leaders to provide universal access to affordable health care without mandating that people buy insurance is only possible through massive new spending.

"I'll submit to being drawn and quartered if there's a way to do all of this," she joked before adding, "Could you make it work? Perhaps, with massive subsidies, much larger tax credits and subsidies than we currently have."

