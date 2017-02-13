Breaking News

Source: White House was warned about the Flynn call in January

By Pamela Brown, CNN

Updated 10:00 PM ET, Mon February 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spicer: Trump is evaluating Flynn situation
Spicer: Trump is evaluating Flynn situation

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer: Trump is evaluating Flynn situation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer: Trump is evaluating Flynn situation 02:23

(CNN)The Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Michael Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

A White House official also confirmed the Justice Department warning.
The concern was raised after Flynn claimed he did not discuss with the Russian ambassador the sanctions being imposed by the Obama administration in retaliation for Russia's interference in the election. Flynn was not yet in government.
The message was delivered by then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Other top intelligence officials, including James Clapper and John Brennan, were in agreement the White House should be alerted about the concerns.
    The Washington Post first reported the Justice Department message.
    Read More
    The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.