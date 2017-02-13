Story highlights David Jolly tells President Trump to "stop taking on fake news and the judiciary"

(CNN) Former GOP congressman David Jolly says President Trump needs to "stop complaining and do his job."

Jolly, appearing Monday on CNN's "New Day," urged Trump to "stop taking on fake news, stop taking on the judiciary, stop taking on Senators, John McCain, do your job."

The former Representative from Florida, who lost his re-election bid in November to former Gov. Charlie Crist, also chastised the Republican Party for not doing enough to stand up to the President.

Jolly told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Republicans in Congress are falling into two camps.

"One is they're scared their political career will be destroyed by a tweet from President Trump. The other is stay silent and pass an agenda," he said.

