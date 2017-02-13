Why ICE doesn't use the word 'raid' after immigration arrests

Story highlights ICE calls the stepped up arrests of undocumented individuals last week "targeted enforcement"

But the word "raids" quickly spread despite ICE's efforts

Washington (CNN) Did Immigrations and Customs Enforcement conduct "raids" last week to arrest hundreds of undocumented immigrants? Yes, but they don't want you to use that word.

ICE calls the stepped-up arrests of undocumented individuals last week "targeted enforcement," eschewing the use of the terms "raids" or "sweeps."

"ICE Fugitive Operations teams are out every day as part of routine, targeted enforcement operations," acting spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security Gillian Christensen said in a statement on Friday, after ICE agents arrested hundreds around the country. "ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. ICE only conducts targeted enforcement of criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation's immigration laws."

But the word "raids" quickly spread despite ICE's efforts to keep it out of conversation, as immigrant communities, activists and Democratic politicians raised objections to anecdotal reports of individuals being rounded up in public without criminal histories. ICE has yet to release final numbers, but has shared preliminary statistics that show some of those arrested over the weekend did not have criminal histories, and not all the crimes cited were violent or serious crimes.

