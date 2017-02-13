Breaking News

Monday is the first weekday Trump has not tweeted before 8:15 a.m.

By Dan Merica, CNN

Updated 10:17 AM ET, Mon February 13, 2017

(CNN)For the first time since taking office, President Donald Trump on Monday didn't tweet before 8:15 a.m. ET on a weekday.

Trump's time at the White House has been marked by a number of changes to the office of the presidency, but none may be more public than Trump's reliance on Twitter, especially early in the morning.
The President of the United States had tweeted before 8:15 a.m. ET every weekday morning since taking office, offering his take on negative polls, his replacement on NBC's "The Apprentice" and his unsubstantiated claims that "at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal" in the 2016 campaign.
White House aides say Trump's use of Twitter makes the President more accessible and open to the American people. But the practice also gets him in trouble, regularly stepping on the White House's message and possibly derailing a day of coverage.
    Here are the times of Trump's first morning tweets (all times Eastern):
    February 10 - 8:15 a.m.
    February 9 - 6:57 a.m.
    February 8 - 7:03 a.m.
    February 7 - 7:11 a.m.
    February 6 - 7:01 a.m.
    February 3 - 6:24 a.m.
    February 2 - 6:13 a.m.
    February 1 - 7:50 a.m.
    January 31 - 6:21 a.m.
    January 30 - 7:16 a.m.
    January 27 - 8:12 a.m.
    January 26 - 6:04 a.m.
    January 25 - 7:10 a.m.
    January 24 - 6:11 a.m.
    January 23 - 6:38 a.m.
    January 20 - 7:31 a.m.