(CNN) President Donald Trump is preparing to expand his social media team, big league.

The White House is expected to hire new staffers this week to work with the President on his posts for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, a senior administration official told CNN.

Up until now, Trump and his social media director Dan Scavino have essentially handled the President's tweets on their own. Trump typically dictates his often provocative Twitter posts to Scavino who then hits "tweet."

Scavino, a longtime aide who worked his way up from the job of caddy to general manager at one of Trump's golf courses, then on to social media director during the campaign, has carried much of the White House digital load himself at all hours of the day and night.

Often sitting right next to the President while he is active on Twitter, Scavino not only posts the tweets on the @realDonaldTrump account, but also @POTUS, @WhiteHouse. Same goes for those platforms on Facebook, the senior administration official said.

