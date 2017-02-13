Trump set to meet Canada's Trudeau at the White House

Story highlights Disputes between the US and Canada rarely veer into anything resembling combativeness

(CNN) President Donald Trump will meet for the first time Monday with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an ideological opposite who nonetheless hopes to avoid clashing with his new US counterpart.

In his previous US visits, Trudeau found a leader almost exactly aligned with his liberal worldview and youthful image. In return, then-President Barack Obama met with Trudeau often, counseling his younger ally on how to best advocate for the progressive agenda he championed.

Now, Trudeau is arriving to a very different White House. He will balance the need to maintain close ties with a mandate from anxious Canadians to press Trump on his more controversial views.

The meeting is Trump's third official visit from a head of government at the White House. In his first three weeks in office, he's also welcomed the British and Japanese prime ministers, and will host Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday.

Trump's previous bilateral sessions were marked by comity and a focus on shared priorities. But in Trudeau, Trump will encounter a leader further apart from him in both age and global outlook than his previous two visitors.

