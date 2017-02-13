GOP intel member raises Flynn concern, Pelosi seeks firing

Story highlights Lawmakers are responding to reports that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn misled the White House

Democrats are seeking Flynn's removal and at least one Republican has said they have concerns

Washington (CNN) A top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee raised concerns Monday over reports that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn hid his discussions with Russian officials.

"It would be very difficult for me to continue to rely on someone in such a vital position if I found out the person had not been truthful in describing his conversations with important foreign nationals prior to the appointment," Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, told CNN Monday. "But it really isn't my call. That's going to be the president's call."

Democrats, meanwhile, have continued pressing on the exposed divide inside the Trump White House. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called on Trump to fire Flynn immediately.

"Michael Flynn's conduct was alarming enough before his secret communications with the Russians were exposed. Now, we have a National Security Advisor who cannot be trusted not to put Putin before America," Pelosi said in a statement Monday.

