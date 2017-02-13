Canadian school district cancels field trips to US after Trump's travel ban

(CNN) A Canadian school district that's home to 35,000 students has canceled all field trips to the US until there's "clarity" on President Trump's travel ban.

The decision by the Greater Essex County District School Board stands until administrators know for sure whether students will be able to travel safely across the border.

"We have a student population with a very diverse background," school board spokesman Scott Scantlebury told CNN.

"Some students would be traveling as Canadian-dual nationals and some students might be traveling with passports from a foreign country. So as a result, we are waiting to get clarity before continuing these trips to Detroit."

The Greater Essex County District School Board has schools in nine municipalities including Windsor, which sits across the Detroit River.

