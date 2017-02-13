(CNN) Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin on Monday said terrorist organizations are using President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban as a tool for recruitment.

"I talked to King Abdullah from Jordan just about ten days ago, he mentioned that," said the senior senator from Maryland, speaking on CNN's New Day. "He said ISIS is losing its caliphate, losing its territory and they need to recruit to be relevant."

"We give them material for recruitment when we impose what is said to be a 'Muslim ban'," he added. "That's how it's perceived internationally. That's used by ISIS to say, 'It's relevant to join us in this fight against the West.'"

In the interview, Cardin celebrated the fact that courts had so-far halted the ban. He called the executive order that introduced the ban "ill-conceived."

"We hope we'll never see it again," said Cardin, who is the ranking member on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

