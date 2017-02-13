Welcome to the era of Western authoritarianism

Story highlights Jane Merrick: Journalism now being painted as the enemy of democracy

Jane Merrick is a British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Ahead of her trip to Washington last month, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she hoped to forge strong ties with Donald Trump because "opposites attract."

As it turns out, May and the President have more in common than she might claim: on authoritarian instincts, they are kindred spirits.

According to reports in both The Telegraph and The Guardian newspapers, the British government is considering a new UK law that would criminalize both whistleblowers and journalists who take and report information from whistleblowers, even if they are acting to uncover information in the public interest.

The proposed Espionage Act would update the Official Secrets Act, which was narrowly targeted at breaches of national security.

The new law is supposedly needed for the digital age, yet is so broad in scope it would threaten anyone who leaked government information and those who handled it with jail terms of up to 14 years.