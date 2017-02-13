At Grammys, music remembers the dead, fights the power

Story highlights Michaelangelo Matos: Tribe and company's propulsion made musical joy out of political rage at Grammys

(CNN) At three hours and 40 minutes, this year's Grammy Awards ceremony on CBS had plenty of space for any number of running themes. But the two that particularly stood out were the two that also dominated the year the awards commemorated: politics and death.

The former came in early, with host James Corden's shtick-heavy opening number, in which the feckless late-night host rapped (har har!) his opening number, featuring the line, "And with President Trump we don't know what comes next." Jennifer Lopez quoted Toni Morrison's call for artists not to remain silent in times of fear. Then, introducing the Weeknd with Daft Punk, Paris Jackson (Michael's daughter), noted, "We could use this kind of energy at a pipeline protest -- hashtag N-O-D-A-P-L."

For a while afterward it looked like the evening might be more apolitical, but that shifted abruptly thanks to -- of all people -- Katy Perry. Now blond and wearing a suit with a "Persist" armband, she sang a new song called "Chained to the Rhythm," featuring guest MC Skip Marley (yes, he's related to Bob). Their performance concluded against a backdrop of the Constitution and with a bellow of "No hate!"

Then there was Beyoncé -- a line that applies to every television event she's on, really. Her diaphanous, ethereal performance, heavy on visual effects and featuring the singer in an intricate, eye-popping all-gold dress and crown, was a showstopper, closer to avant-garde theater than pop spectacle, though it was certainly that, too.