Story highlights Bottas succeeds Rosberg at Mercedes

Rosberg says Finn will be challenged

German hopes to rekindle Hamilton friendship

Monaco (CNN) Nico Rosberg knows better than anyone about the challenges and demands that new Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will face as the teammate of three-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"Don't expect an easy ride," Rosberg replied Monday when asked to offer his Finnish successor advice on dealing with Hamilton.

"It's going to be challenging coming into a new team with Lewis having been there for so many years and with the new regulations.

JUST WATCHED Rosberg's lessons from World Champion father Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Rosberg's lessons from World Champion father 04:27

JUST WATCHED F1's Nico Rosberg scares Sergio Aguero Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH F1's Nico Rosberg scares Sergio Aguero 01:45

"Lewis is one of the best out there so the level is extremely high.

Read More