Russian intel: ISIS planning further destruction of Syria's ancient Palmyra site

By Euan McKirdy and Radina Gigova, CNN

Updated 2:56 AM ET, Mon February 13, 2017

Before: The ruins of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin are seen in Palmyra, Syria, in 2007. The ISIS militant group took over the ancient city last year and razed parts of its World Heritage Site. Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group in March 2016. Click through to see the landmarks before and after ISIS' occupation.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
Before: The ruins of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin are seen in Palmyra, Syria, in 2007. The ISIS militant group took over the ancient city last year and razed parts of its World Heritage Site. Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group in March 2016. Click through to see the landmarks before and after ISIS' occupation.
After: A Syrian government soldier walks near what's left of the Temple of Baalshamin on Sunday, March 27. Syrian forces retook the city days before, but damage had already been done by ISIS. UNESCO says it plans to evaluate the extent of Palmyra's damage soon. Many of the structures -- which date from the first and second centuries and marry Greco-Roman techniques with local traditions and Persian influences -- remain in place, bolstering hopes that ISIS didn't completely raze the world heritage site.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
After: A Syrian government soldier walks near what's left of the Temple of Baalshamin on Sunday, March 27. Syrian forces retook the city days before, but damage had already been done by ISIS. UNESCO says it plans to evaluate the extent of Palmyra's damage soon. Many of the structures -- which date from the first and second centuries and marry Greco-Roman techniques with local traditions and Persian influences -- remain in place, bolstering hopes that ISIS didn't completely raze the world heritage site.
Before: The Arch of Triumph in 2006.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
Before: The Arch of Triumph in 2006.
After: The Arch of Triumph on March 27.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
After: The Arch of Triumph on March 27.
Before: The Temple of Bel in 2008.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
Before: The Temple of Bel in 2008.
After: The Temple of Bel on March 27.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
After: The Temple of Bel on March 27.
Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
The Syrian directorate-general of antiquities and monuments was positive that the condition of artifacts meant that they could be restored and their "historic value" returned, according to a translation of an article on the department's website.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
The Syrian directorate-general of antiquities and monuments was positive that the condition of artifacts meant that they could be restored and their "historic value" returned, according to a translation of an article on the department's website.
ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area &quot;stood at the crossroads of several civilizations&quot; with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area "stood at the crossroads of several civilizations" with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
Story highlights

  • Kremlin releases footage which suggests ISIS ready to raze parts of historic Syrian city
  • Militants have destroyed much of Palmyra since occupying it in May 2015

(CNN)ISIS' vandalism of one of Syria's most important historic sites looks set to escalate as Russian intelligence suggests that the militant group plans to wreak more destruction on the ancient Roman ruins at Palmyra.

The city has seen many of its irreplaceable antiquities, monuments and historic sites destroyed since the terror group first occupied it in May 2015.
ISIS fights back after Russian airstrikes
    ISIS fights back after Russian airstrikes

Russia's Defense Ministry released a statement Monday saying they have detected "an upsurge in truck movement" near the ancient site that indicates that ISIS is planning to cause even more damage to the ancient complex.
    "We have detected an upsurge in truck movement near the ancient city amid Syrian troops' successful advance on Palmyra," the statement reads. "This indicates that Daesh (ISIS) wants to bring in explosives to deal maximum damage to the remaining architectural relics before they leave."
    Palmyra, Syria: An "oasis in the Syrian desert" according to UNESCO, this Aramaic city has stood since the second millennium BC and featured some of the most advanced architecture of the period. The site subsequently evolved through Greco-Roman and Persian periods, providing unique historic insight into those cultures. ISIS now controls the ancient city and has destroyed shrines, temples and monuments.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Palmyra, SyriaAn "oasis in the Syrian desert" according to UNESCO, this Aramaic city has stood since the second millennium BC and featured some of the most advanced architecture of the period. The site subsequently evolved through Greco-Roman and Persian periods, providing unique historic insight into those cultures. ISIS now controls the ancient city and has destroyed shrines, temples and monuments.
    Great Mosque of Samarra: Once the largest mosques in the world, built in the 9th century on the Tigris River north of Baghdad. The mosque is famous for the Malwiya Tower, a 52-meter minaret with spiraling ramps for worshipers to climb. The site was bombed in 2005, in an insurgent attack on a NATO position, destroying the top of the minaret and surrounding walls.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Great Mosque of Samarra Once the largest mosques in the world, built in the 9th century on the Tigris River north of Baghdad. The mosque is famous for the Malwiya Tower, a 52-meter minaret with spiraling ramps for worshipers to climb. The site was bombed in 2005, in an insurgent attack on a NATO position, destroying the top of the minaret and surrounding walls.

    Video:     ISIS targets historical artifacts
    The Buddhas of Bamiyan, Afghanistan: The most spectacular legacy of Buddhism in the war-torn country, among the tallest standing Buddhas in the world -- the larger at 53 meters, the other 35 -- had survived over 1,500 years since being carved out of sandstone. The Taliban considered the monuments idolatrous and destroyed them with dynamite.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    The Buddhas of Bamiyan, Afghanistan The most spectacular legacy of Buddhism in the war-torn country, among the tallest standing Buddhas in the world -- the larger at 53 meters, the other 35 -- had survived over 1,500 years since being carved out of sandstone. The Taliban considered the monuments idolatrous and destroyed them with dynamite.
    Sanaa old city, Yemen: Yemen's capital city of Sanaa has seen several suicide bombings for which ISIS claimed responsibility, and air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition -- although it is unclear who is responsible to the latest damage. These have affected both the old fortified city -- inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List since 1986 -- and the archaeological site of the pre-Islamic walled city of Baraqish, causing "severe damage," according to UNESCO itself.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Sanaa old city, YemenYemen's capital city of Sanaa has seen several suicide bombings for which ISIS claimed responsibility, and air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition -- although it is unclear who is responsible to the latest damage. These have affected both the old fortified city -- inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List since 1986 -- and the archaeological site of the pre-Islamic walled city of Baraqish, causing "severe damage," according to UNESCO itself.
    The ancient city of Bosra, Syria: Continually inhabited for 2,500 years, and became the capital of the Romans' Arabian empire. The centerpiece is a magnificent Roman theater dating back to the second century that survived intact until the current conflict. Archaeologists have revealed the site is now severely damaged from mortar shelling.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    The ancient city of Bosra, SyriaContinually inhabited for 2,500 years, and became the capital of the Romans' Arabian empire. The centerpiece is a magnificent Roman theater dating back to the second century that survived intact until the current conflict. Archaeologists have revealed the site is now severely damaged from mortar shelling.
    A world heritage site originally built in 715 by the Umayyad dynasty, ranking it among the oldest mosques in the world. The epic structure evolved through successive eras, gaining its famous minaret in the late 11th century. This was reduced to rubble in the Syrian civil war in 2013, along with serious damage to the walls and courtyard, which historians have described as the worst ever damage to Syrian heritage.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    The Great Mosque of Aleppo, SyriaA world heritage site originally built in 715 by the Umayyad dynasty, ranking it among the oldest mosques in the world. The epic structure evolved through successive eras, gaining its famous minaret in the late 11th century. This was reduced to rubble in the Syrian civil war in 2013, along with serious damage to the walls and courtyard, which historians have described as the worst ever damage to Syrian heritage.
    Norias of Hama, Syria: These 20-meter wide water wheels were first documented in the 5th century, representing an ingenious early irrigation system. Seventeen of the wooden norias (a machine for lifting water into an aqueduct) survived to present day and became Hama's primary tourist attraction, noted for their groaning sounds as they turned. Heritage experts documented several wheels being burned by fighters in 2014.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Norias of Hama, SyriaThese 20-meter wide water wheels were first documented in the 5th century, representing an ingenious early irrigation system. Seventeen of the wooden norias (a machine for lifting water into an aqueduct) survived to present day and became Hama's primary tourist attraction, noted for their groaning sounds as they turned. Heritage experts documented several wheels being burned by fighters in 2014.
    Citadel of Aleppo, Syria: The fortress spans at least four millennia, from the days of Alexander the Great, through Roman, Mongol, and Ottoman rule. The site has barely changed since the 16th century and is one of Syria's most popular World Heritage sites. The citadel has been used as an army base in recent fighting and several of its historic buildings have been destroyed.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Citadel of Aleppo, SyriaThe fortress spans at least four millennia, from the days of Alexander the Great, through Roman, Mongol, and Ottoman rule. The site has barely changed since the 16th century and is one of Syria's most popular World Heritage sites. The citadel has been used as an army base in recent fighting and several of its historic buildings have been destroyed.
    Aleppo Souk, Syria: The covered markets in the Old City are a famous trade center for the region's finest produce, with dedicated sub-souks for fabrics, food, or accessories. The tunnels became the scene of fierce fighting and many of the oldest are now damaged beyond recognition, which Unesco has described as a tragedy.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Aleppo Souk, SyriaThe covered markets in the Old City are a famous trade center for the region's finest produce, with dedicated sub-souks for fabrics, food, or accessories. The tunnels became the scene of fierce fighting and many of the oldest are now damaged beyond recognition, which Unesco has described as a tragedy.
    Deir Ez-zor bridge, Syria: This French-built suspension bridge was a popular pedestrian crossing and vantage point for its views of the Euphrates River. It became a key supply line in a battle for the city, and collapsed under shelling. Deir Ez-zor's Siyasiyeh Bridge was also destroyed.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Deir Ez-zor bridge, SyriaThis French-built suspension bridge was a popular pedestrian crossing and vantage point for its views of the Euphrates River. It became a key supply line in a battle for the city, and collapsed under shelling. Deir Ez-zor's Siyasiyeh Bridge was also destroyed.
    Nimrud, Iraq: The ancient Assyrian city around Nineveh Province, Iraq was home to countless treasures of the empire, including statues, monuments and jewels. Following the 2003 invasion the site has been devastated by looting, with many of the stolen pieces finding homes in museums abroad.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Nimrud, IraqThe ancient Assyrian city around Nineveh Province, Iraq was home to countless treasures of the empire, including statues, monuments and jewels. Following the 2003 invasion the site has been devastated by looting, with many of the stolen pieces finding homes in museums abroad.
    Crac des Chevaliers, Syria: The Crusader castle from the 11th century survived centuries of battles and natural disasters, becoming a World Heritage site in 2006 along with the adjacent castle of Qal'at Salah El-Din. The walls were severely damaged by regime airstrikes and artillery in 2013, and rebels took positions within it.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Crac des Chevaliers, SyriaThe Crusader castle from the 11th century survived centuries of battles and natural disasters, becoming a World Heritage site in 2006 along with the adjacent castle of Qal'at Salah El-Din. The walls were severely damaged by regime airstrikes and artillery in 2013, and rebels took positions within it.
    Jonah's Tomb, Iraq: The purported resting place of biblical prophet Jonah, along with a tooth believed to be from the whale that consumed him. The site dated to the 8th century BC, and was of great importance to Christian and Muslim faiths. It was entirely blown up by ISIS militants in 2014 as part of their campaign against perceived apostasy.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Jonah's Tomb, IraqThe purported resting place of biblical prophet Jonah, along with a tooth believed to be from the whale that consumed him. The site dated to the 8th century BC, and was of great importance to Christian and Muslim faiths. It was entirely blown up by ISIS militants in 2014 as part of their campaign against perceived apostasy.
    Khaled Ibn Walid Mosque, Syria: Among Syria's most famous Ottoman-style mosques, which also shows Mamluk influence through its light and dark contrasts. The vast site became a hub of the battle for Homs, itself a front-line of the conflict. The sacred mausoleum has been completely destroyed, and much of the interiors burned.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Khaled Ibn Walid Mosque, SyriaAmong Syria's most famous Ottoman-style mosques, which also shows Mamluk influence through its light and dark contrasts. The vast site became a hub of the battle for Homs, itself a front-line of the conflict. The sacred mausoleum has been completely destroyed, and much of the interiors burned.
    Armenian genocide museum, Syria: Memorial site to the 1.5 million killed between 1915 and 1923, the Deir Ez-zor became a yearly destination for pilgrims from around the world. The site included a church, museum, and fire that burned continuously. The complex was destroyed by ISIS in 2014.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Armenian genocide museum, SyriaMemorial site to the 1.5 million killed between 1915 and 1923, the Deir Ez-zor became a yearly destination for pilgrims from around the world. The site included a church, museum, and fire that burned continuously. The complex was destroyed by ISIS in 2014.
    Cyrene, Libya: A key city for the Greeks and Romans, established in 630 BC. Famed as the basis for enduring myths and legends, such as that of the huntress heroine of the same name and bride of Apollo. The ruins were some of the best preserved from that period, but in the wake of Libya's revolution, vast tracts have been bulldozed including its unique necropolis complex.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Cyrene, LibyaA key city for the Greeks and Romans, established in 630 BC. Famed as the basis for enduring myths and legends, such as that of the huntress heroine of the same name and bride of Apollo. The ruins were some of the best preserved from that period, but in the wake of Libya's revolution, vast tracts have been bulldozed including its unique necropolis complex.
    Museum of Islamic Art, Egypt: Home to one of the world's most impressive collections, with over 100,000 pieces that cover the entirety of Islamic history. The Cairo site was first built in 1881, the museum recently underwent an eight-year multi-million dollar renovation. Shortly after re-opening, a car bomb targeting a nearby police building caused catastrophic damage and forced the museum to close again.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Museum of Islamic Art, EgyptHome to one of the world's most impressive collections, with over 100,000 pieces that cover the entirety of Islamic history. The Cairo site was first built in 1881, the museum recently underwent an eight-year multi-million dollar renovation. Shortly after re-opening, a car bomb targeting a nearby police building caused catastrophic damage and forced the museum to close again.
    Quaid e Azam residency, Pakistan: This 121-year-old wooden building, humble but elegant, was home to the nation's first governor general Muhammed Ali Jinnah for the last phase of his life. The residency was attacked with rocket fire by a separatist group in 2013, and almost completely demolished. A new structure is being built on the site.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Quaid e Azam residency, PakistanThis 121-year-old wooden building, humble but elegant, was home to the nation's first governor general Muhammed Ali Jinnah for the last phase of his life. The residency was attacked with rocket fire by a separatist group in 2013, and almost completely demolished. A new structure is being built on the site.
    Al- Omari Mosque, Gaza: Ancient monument in the heart of Jabalya's old town dates back to the Mamluk Era. The walls, dome and roof were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during the recent fighting in Gaza, along with dozens more historic sites.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    Al- Omari Mosque, GazaAncient monument in the heart of Jabalya's old town dates back to the Mamluk Era. The walls, dome and roof were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during the recent fighting in Gaza, along with dozens more historic sites.
    'Old Beirut', Lebanon: A 15-year civil war of incredible brutality, successive battles with Israel, and sweeping urban development has robbed the 'Paris of the Middle East' of much of its visual lustre. Once known for its landscape of swaggering Ottoman, French and Art Deco architecture, officials say just 400 of 1200 protected historic buildings remain.
    Photos: 20 precious monuments destroyed by war
    'Old Beirut', LebanonA 15-year civil war of incredible brutality, successive battles with Israel, and sweeping urban development has robbed the 'Paris of the Middle East' of much of its visual lustre. Once known for its landscape of swaggering Ottoman, French and Art Deco architecture, officials say just 400 of 1200 protected historic buildings remain.
    Footage shows wrecked sites

    Russia&#39;s military presence in Syria
      Russia's military presence in Syria

    Footage from a Russian Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) shows the uptick in movement from ISIS' trucks in the region, showing "ISIS intentions to deliver explosives in order to cause maximum damage to the leaving architectural monuments before their retreat."
    The same footage, the statement claims, also shows the destruction already wrought by the group, including the facade of the Roman theater and Tetrapylon column -- a square building erected in 270 AD -- along with the Triumphal Arch, Lion of Al-lāt, Temple of Baalshamin, Temple of Bel and other sites.
    Russian topographers and archeologists from the Institute of Material Culture History at the Russian Academy of Sciences worked with the Defense Ministry to conduct a photo survey of the site, obtaining high definition 3D metric models of the terrain and architectural objects, which show greater detail than current satellite photos, the statement said.
    "All this allows to imagine comprehensively and complexly what the ancient city used to be like before the barbarian(s') destruction," the statement added.
    Almost two years of destruction

    Syrian antiquities chief: We&#39;ll rebuild Palmyra temples
    Syrian antiquities chief: We'll rebuild Palmyra temples

      JUST WATCHED

      Syrian antiquities chief: We'll rebuild Palmyra temples

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Syrian antiquities chief: We'll rebuild Palmyra temples 03:24
    ISIS fighters destroyed part of the historic Roman amphitheater in the ancient city in January after recapturing the historic city in December of last year. The amphitheater has also been used by the jihadist group for numerous executions.
    In August 2015 ISIS also beheaded Khaled al-As'ad, a university professor and the former general manager for antiquities and museums in Palmyra. He had refused to reveal location of valuable antiquities to the militants.
    The jihadist group first seized control of Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in May 2015. Syrian regime forces managed to briefly push the militants out of the city last year.
    But Palmyra fell to ISIS again in December when Syrian troops pulled out and over 4,000 militants returned.
    CNN's Jomana Karadsheh, Kareem Khadder and Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report.