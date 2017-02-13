Breaking News

Path to true love may start with your BFF

By Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., The Conversation

Updated 6:02 AM ET, Mon February 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh (Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty) were the &quot;It&quot; couple on &quot;Beverly Hills 90210,&quot; helping the show become one of Fox&#39;s first hits. But there was friction between Doherty and other cast members, and that was it for romance. Here&#39;s a look at other TV couples we&#39;ve cheered on.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Brenda and Dylan, 'Beverly Hills 90210'Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh (Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty) were the "It" couple on "Beverly Hills 90210," helping the show become one of Fox's first hits. But there was friction between Doherty and other cast members, and that was it for romance. Here's a look at other TV couples we've cheered on.
Hide Caption
1 of 33
When Zooey Deschanel&#39;s Jess moved in with three guys in Fox&#39;s hit sitcom &quot;New Girl,&quot; you knew she would end up with one of them. It soon became clear that she had a connection with Nick (Jake Johnson), but fans wondered how long before they would become a couple.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Nick and Jess, 'New Girl'When Zooey Deschanel's Jess moved in with three guys in Fox's hit sitcom "New Girl," you knew she would end up with one of them. It soon became clear that she had a connection with Nick (Jake Johnson), but fans wondered how long before they would become a couple.
Hide Caption
2 of 33
Soaps never saw anything like Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) and haven&#39;t since. The couple&#39;s wedding in 1981 broke ratings records, and &quot;General Hospital&quot; has brought them back off and on in the years since.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Luke and Laura, 'General Hospital'Soaps never saw anything like Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) and haven't since. The couple's wedding in 1981 broke ratings records, and "General Hospital" has brought them back off and on in the years since.
Hide Caption
3 of 33
Few sitcom couples have had the impact of Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). Their romance was the major driving force behind the early success of &quot;Friends,&quot; solidifying NBC&#39;s dominance on Thursday nights in the 1990s. Ten wildly popular seasons meant that we saw them on again, off again and on again. Yes, they even had a child together.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Ross and Rachel, 'Friends'Few sitcom couples have had the impact of Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). Their romance was the major driving force behind the early success of "Friends," solidifying NBC's dominance on Thursday nights in the 1990s. Ten wildly popular seasons meant that we saw them on again, off again and on again. Yes, they even had a child together.
Hide Caption
4 of 33
For four seasons on &quot;Castle,&quot; writer Richard Castle and detective Kate Beckett solved murders both grisly and outlandish -- and fell for each other. They finally made it official with a wedding in 2014.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Castle and Beckett, 'Castle'For four seasons on "Castle," writer Richard Castle and detective Kate Beckett solved murders both grisly and outlandish -- and fell for each other. They finally made it official with a wedding in 2014.
Hide Caption
5 of 33
At first, the popular teen soap &quot;Dawson&#39;s Creek&quot; paired Joey (Katie Holmes) with Dawson, but as the years went by, it turned out that Pacey (Joshua Jackson) was her true love.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Joey and Pacey, 'Dawson's Creek'At first, the popular teen soap "Dawson's Creek" paired Joey (Katie Holmes) with Dawson, but as the years went by, it turned out that Pacey (Joshua Jackson) was her true love.
Hide Caption
6 of 33
Innocent Elena (Nina Dobrev) only had eyes for the nocturnally oriented Stefan on &quot;The Vampire Diaries&quot; at first, but sparks flew between her and bad boy Damon (Ian Somerhalder) as well. The two got married in real life, but things didn&#39;t work out.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Elena and Damon, 'Vampire Diaries'Innocent Elena (Nina Dobrev) only had eyes for the nocturnally oriented Stefan on "The Vampire Diaries" at first, but sparks flew between her and bad boy Damon (Ian Somerhalder) as well. The two got married in real life, but things didn't work out.
Hide Caption
7 of 33
It was love at first sight for viewers of &quot;The Big Bang Theory&quot; when Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) met the equally geeky, slightly more adventurous Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) via an online dating site.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Sheldon and Amy, 'Big Bang Theory'It was love at first sight for viewers of "The Big Bang Theory" when Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) met the equally geeky, slightly more adventurous Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) via an online dating site.
Hide Caption
8 of 33
It&#39;s quite a feat to steal scenes regularly on one of the most acclaimed comedies on television, but Cam (Eric Stonestreet, left) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) make it look easy on &quot;Modern Family.&quot;
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Cam and Mitchell, 'Modern Family'It's quite a feat to steal scenes regularly on one of the most acclaimed comedies on television, but Cam (Eric Stonestreet, left) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) make it look easy on "Modern Family."
Hide Caption
9 of 33
This Canadian cult series about a succubus gained a following in the United States as well, and Bo&#39;s (Anna Silk) relationship with Lauren (Zoie Palmer, as one of Bo&#39;s two lovers on the show) was the subject of much discussion by &quot;Lost Girl&quot; fans online.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Bo and Lauren, 'Lost Girl'This Canadian cult series about a succubus gained a following in the United States as well, and Bo's (Anna Silk) relationship with Lauren (Zoie Palmer, as one of Bo's two lovers on the show) was the subject of much discussion by "Lost Girl" fans online.
Hide Caption
10 of 33
Dr. Temperance &quot;Bones&quot; Brennan and Seeley Booth were a mismatched pair from the start, but audiences have eaten up the chemistry of Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Bones and Booth, 'Bones'Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan and Seeley Booth were a mismatched pair from the start, but audiences have eaten up the chemistry of Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz.
Hide Caption
11 of 33
The &quot;will they or won&#39;t they?&quot; status of Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) remained the heart of &quot;The Office&quot; from early on. They did finally get married and have two children.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Jim and Pam, 'The Office'The "will they or won't they?" status of Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) remained the heart of "The Office" from early on. They did finally get married and have two children.
Hide Caption
12 of 33
Ted&#39;s quest to find a woman and Robin and Barney&#39;s long and winding quest for each other carried through the hit comedy &quot;How I Met Your Mother,&quot; but Alyson Hannigan&#39;s Lily and Jason Segel&#39;s Marshall were the glue that held it all together (with the exception of their brief breakup early on).
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Lily and Marshall, 'How I Met Your Mother'Ted's quest to find a woman and Robin and Barney's long and winding quest for each other carried through the hit comedy "How I Met Your Mother," but Alyson Hannigan's Lily and Jason Segel's Marshall were the glue that held it all together (with the exception of their brief breakup early on).
Hide Caption
13 of 33
Adam Scott&#39;s Ben Wyatt married Amy Poehler&#39;s Leslie Knope in season five. The pair eventually had triplets and became -- it was implied -- political powerhouses.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Leslie and Ben, 'Parks and Recreation'Adam Scott's Ben Wyatt married Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope in season five. The pair eventually had triplets and became -- it was implied -- political powerhouses.
Hide Caption
14 of 33
&quot;Bang, zoom!&quot; probably wouldn&#39;t fly these days on a TV sitcom, but audiences loved watching Jackie Gleason and Audrey Meadows spar (every bickering TV couple owes them a debt of gratitude), and they were reassured when so many episodes ended with Ralph telling Alice, &quot;Baby, you&#39;re the greatest.&quot;
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Ralph and Alice, 'The Honeymooners'"Bang, zoom!" probably wouldn't fly these days on a TV sitcom, but audiences loved watching Jackie Gleason and Audrey Meadows spar (every bickering TV couple owes them a debt of gratitude), and they were reassured when so many episodes ended with Ralph telling Alice, "Baby, you're the greatest."
Hide Caption
15 of 33
The love life of Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) saw more than its share of twists and turns through the years on &quot;True Blood,&quot; but fans seemed to embrace whoever her boyfriend was (such as Alexander Skarsgard, left, as Eric) at any given moment.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Sookie and Eric (or Bill or Alcide), 'True Blood'The love life of Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) saw more than its share of twists and turns through the years on "True Blood," but fans seemed to embrace whoever her boyfriend was (such as Alexander Skarsgard, left, as Eric) at any given moment.
Hide Caption
16 of 33
George and Louise &quot;Weezy&quot; Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford) may have had their quarrels, but when it came to &quot;Movin&#39; On Up,&quot; they did it together.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
George and Weezy, 'The Jeffersons'George and Louise "Weezy" Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford) may have had their quarrels, but when it came to "Movin' On Up," they did it together.
Hide Caption
17 of 33
When &quot;Glee&quot; producers set out to introduce a love interest for Chris Colfer&#39;s Kurt, they hit a home run when the virtually unknown Darren Criss was cast as Blaine.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Kurt and Blaine, 'Glee'When "Glee" producers set out to introduce a love interest for Chris Colfer's Kurt, they hit a home run when the virtually unknown Darren Criss was cast as Blaine.
Hide Caption
18 of 33
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz portrayed a show business couple on &quot;I Love Lucy,&quot; while behind the scenes they invented the sitcom. The real-life couple controlled every aspect of their hit show, still one of the most beloved of all time. And it wouldn&#39;t have been a hit if these two didn&#39;t make people fall in love with Lucy (and Ricky) every week.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Lucy and Ricky, 'I Love Lucy'Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz portrayed a show business couple on "I Love Lucy," while behind the scenes they invented the sitcom. The real-life couple controlled every aspect of their hit show, still one of the most beloved of all time. And it wouldn't have been a hit if these two didn't make people fall in love with Lucy (and Ricky) every week.
Hide Caption
19 of 33
It became clear this romance was doomed as soon as it turned out that a night of passion with Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) would turn vampire-with-a-soul Angel (David Boreanaz) back into his evil self, Angelus. Buffy ended up with another vamp; Spike and Angel ended up with a spinoff.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Buffy and Angel, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'It became clear this romance was doomed as soon as it turned out that a night of passion with Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) would turn vampire-with-a-soul Angel (David Boreanaz) back into his evil self, Angelus. Buffy ended up with another vamp; Spike and Angel ended up with a spinoff.
Hide Caption
20 of 33
Dysfunctional doesn&#39;t begin to describe the relationship between Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) and dean of medicine Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein). Fans got what they wanted at long last at the end of &quot;House&#39;s&quot; season six, but sadly it didn&#39;t last.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
House and Cuddy, 'House'Dysfunctional doesn't begin to describe the relationship between Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) and dean of medicine Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein). Fans got what they wanted at long last at the end of "House's" season six, but sadly it didn't last.
Hide Caption
21 of 33
Roseanne and Dan Connor (Roseanne Barr and John Goodman) were unlike any married couple before in sitcom history. Through nine seasons of wisecracks, put-downs and tough times, you knew at the end of the day they loved each other. Here they are with the cast at the 2008 TV Land Awards.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Roseanne and Dan, 'Roseanne'Roseanne and Dan Connor (Roseanne Barr and John Goodman) were unlike any married couple before in sitcom history. Through nine seasons of wisecracks, put-downs and tough times, you knew at the end of the day they loved each other. Here they are with the cast at the 2008 TV Land Awards.
Hide Caption
22 of 33
Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) bickered in the early years of &quot;Cheers,&quot; and audiences loved it. When their wedding was called off and Long left the series, Kirstie Alley&#39;s Rebecca replaced her, but it was never the same -- despite high ratings for the rest of the show&#39;s run.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Sam and Diane, 'Cheers'Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) bickered in the early years of "Cheers," and audiences loved it. When their wedding was called off and Long left the series, Kirstie Alley's Rebecca replaced her, but it was never the same -- despite high ratings for the rest of the show's run.
Hide Caption
23 of 33
Known more often as &quot;McDreamy&quot; than the character&#39;s name of Derek, Patrick Dempsey&#39;s hunky doctor swept Ellen Pompeo&#39;s Meredith off her feet when &quot;Grey&#39;s Anatomy&quot; first premiered (though there were plenty of complications). The couple married -- and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/24/entertainment/greys-anatomy-character-killed-off/&quot;&gt;then found tragedy&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Derek and Meredith, 'Grey's Anatomy'Known more often as "McDreamy" than the character's name of Derek, Patrick Dempsey's hunky doctor swept Ellen Pompeo's Meredith off her feet when "Grey's Anatomy" first premiered (though there were plenty of complications). The couple married -- and then found tragedy.
Hide Caption
24 of 33
Meet sci-fi&#39;s power couple. Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully brought sex appeal to the paranormal as every glance between the two was analyzed by fans in the early days of the Internet. David Duchovny eventually left the series, and interest in &quot;The X-Files&quot; waned when Gillian Anderson paired up with Robert Patrick (any romance was out of the question). Duchovny returned for the poorly received finale and even more poorly received second movie. They&#39;re trying again in a new series.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Mulder and Scully, 'The X-Files'Meet sci-fi's power couple. Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully brought sex appeal to the paranormal as every glance between the two was analyzed by fans in the early days of the Internet. David Duchovny eventually left the series, and interest in "The X-Files" waned when Gillian Anderson paired up with Robert Patrick (any romance was out of the question). Duchovny returned for the poorly received finale and even more poorly received second movie. They're trying again in a new series.
Hide Caption
25 of 33
The Fonz aside, the romance between Joanie (Erin Moran) and Chachi (Scott Baio) was one of the most memorable parts of the ABC hit sitcom &quot;Happy Days.&quot; But their spinoff, &quot;Joanie Loves Chachi,&quot; was decidedly less successful.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Joanie and Chachi, 'Happy Days'The Fonz aside, the romance between Joanie (Erin Moran) and Chachi (Scott Baio) was one of the most memorable parts of the ABC hit sitcom "Happy Days." But their spinoff, "Joanie Loves Chachi," was decidedly less successful.
Hide Caption
26 of 33
The marriage of Paul and Jaime Buchman (Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt) put every relationship under a microscope (though often in a humorous vein), and &quot;Mad About You&quot; made Hunt into a star over its seven seasons.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Paul and Jamie, 'Mad About You'The marriage of Paul and Jaime Buchman (Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt) put every relationship under a microscope (though often in a humorous vein), and "Mad About You" made Hunt into a star over its seven seasons.
Hide Caption
27 of 33
Lois Lane (Teri Hatcher) and Clark Kent (Dean Cain) were more the focus here than &quot;The New Adventures of Superman,&quot; and initially, it was a hit for ABC. Once the writers brought the couple together (including a timed-with-the-&quot;Superman&quot;-comics wedding), ratings took a nose dive for &quot;Lois &amp;amp; Clark.&quot;
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Lois and Clark, 'Lois and Clark'Lois Lane (Teri Hatcher) and Clark Kent (Dean Cain) were more the focus here than "The New Adventures of Superman," and initially, it was a hit for ABC. Once the writers brought the couple together (including a timed-with-the-"Superman"-comics wedding), ratings took a nose dive for "Lois & Clark."
Hide Caption
28 of 33
&quot;Moonlighting&quot; is also TV shorthand for a romantic series that succeeds so long as the couple never get together. As soon as Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd&#39;s characters made it official, viewers tuned out in droves (reports of tension off-screen between the actors didn&#39;t help).
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
David and Maddie, 'Moonlighting'"Moonlighting" is also TV shorthand for a romantic series that succeeds so long as the couple never get together. As soon as Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd's characters made it official, viewers tuned out in droves (reports of tension off-screen between the actors didn't help).
Hide Caption
29 of 33
The mysterious island from the hit drama could also wreak havoc to relationships as Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) and Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly) learned over six seasons of &quot;Lost.&quot; They tried to make it work, but it wasn&#39;t to be.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Jack and Kate, 'Lost'The mysterious island from the hit drama could also wreak havoc to relationships as Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) and Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly) learned over six seasons of "Lost." They tried to make it work, but it wasn't to be.
Hide Caption
30 of 33
Rob and Laura Petrie set the standard for many a sitcom marriage. You had two gifted comic actors (Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore) with chemistry to beat the band. Plus sitcom wives weren&#39;t expected to be sex symbols when &quot;The Dick Van Dyke Show&quot; first appeared in 1961.
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Rob and Laura, 'The Dick Van Dyke Show'Rob and Laura Petrie set the standard for many a sitcom marriage. You had two gifted comic actors (Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore) with chemistry to beat the band. Plus sitcom wives weren't expected to be sex symbols when "The Dick Van Dyke Show" first appeared in 1961.
Hide Caption
31 of 33
When Lisa Bonet abruptly left college-based sitcom &quot;A Different World&quot; after one season, the focus shifted to Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Southern belle Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) and their unlikely romance. But their chemistry clicked. (Here are Hardison and Guy in 2006.)
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Dwayne and Whitley, 'A Different World'When Lisa Bonet abruptly left college-based sitcom "A Different World" after one season, the focus shifted to Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Southern belle Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) and their unlikely romance. But their chemistry clicked. (Here are Hardison and Guy in 2006.)
Hide Caption
32 of 33
When spy Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski) took Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) under her wing, the show&#39;s devoted fans quickly found a couple to cheer on -- all the way until the final bittersweet scene on &quot;Chuck.&quot;
Photos: Our favorite TV couples
Chuck and Sarah, 'Chuck'When spy Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski) took Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) under her wing, the show's devoted fans quickly found a couple to cheer on -- all the way until the final bittersweet scene on "Chuck."
Hide Caption
33 of 33
90210 favorite tv couplesnew girl Favorite tv couplesgeneral hospital favorite tv couples couples castle beckettcouples dawsons joey paceyvampire diaries Favorite tv couplesbig bang favorite tv couplescouples modern family cam mitchelllost girls favorite tv couplesbones Favorite tv couplesthe office favorite tv coupleshow i met your mother favorite tv couplesparks recreation favorite tv couplescouples honeymooners ralph alicecouples true blood eric sookiejeffersons favorite tv couples RESTRICTED Glee favorite tv couplescouples lucy rickybuffy favorite tv couples house favorite tv couplescouples roseanne dancheers favorite tv couplescouples greys meredith derekcouples x files mulder scullycouples happy days joanie chachicouples mad about you paul jamielois clark favorite tv couplesmoonlighting david maddielost favorite tv couplesdick van dyke favorite tv couplescouples different world dwayne whitley 2006couples chuck sarah 2008

Story highlights

  • In one study, 83% of adults in a relationship considered their partner their best friend
  • Those who considered their partner their best friend were more satisfied in their relationship

Being someone's BFF is a big deal -- you don't hand over the other half of your "Best Friends" necklace to just anyone.

Having a romantic partner who is also your best friend potentially sounds perfect.
With your BFF as your romantic partner, you get the best of both worlds, someone with whom you can laugh, share your life and cuddle. When you look at seemingly happy celebrity couples like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, or Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, not only do they appear to be in love, but they also seem to genuinely enjoy hanging out together.
    How many people feel as though they have attained that type of ideal? And do psychologists confirm this new paradigm is a good one to strive for?
    I enlisted the help of Monmouth University Polling Institute to investigate.
    Read More

    How many have two-in-one relationships?

    To help figure out how many best-friend couples are out there, we asked 801 adults across the United States the following question: "Do you consider your partner to be your best friend or do you call somebody else your best friend?"
    Among adults currently in a romantic relationship, the vast majority (83 percent) considered their current partner to be their best friend. For those who are currently married, the rate was even higher. Men and women had similar rates, while younger respondents were slightly less likely than older respondents to view their partner as their best friend.
    Are dating apps killing long-term relationships?
    The overall numbers from this recent poll dwarf the earlier reported rate of best-friend romantic partners. In a 1993 study, only 44 percent of college students indicated their romantic partner was also their best bud. The difference in best-friend/love rates -- almost doubling over the past 20 years -- could just be an artifact of the published research's college student sample.
    How having kids can ruin your romantic relationship
    How having kids can ruin your romantic relationship
    But expectations for modern relationships have evolved in the intervening years. Compared to previous generations, today's heterosexual men and women are more accustomed to thinking of each other as friends on equal footing, even outside of the romantic realm. Once a romantic couple forms, we're more likely to look for more egalitarian splits of power and divisions of labor. We hold our relationships to higher standards than we have in previous decades.
    In particular, couples now expect their relationships to promote personal growth and help individuals fulfill their own goals. For example, your partner should help you become a better person by teaching you new things like how to make the perfect creme brulee, taking you places like the cool new trampoline park and opening your eyes to new perspectives such as the benefits of eating a more vegetarian-based diet. Although this expectation for growth could conceivably place an unwieldy burden on your relationship, researchers believe that modern relationships are up to the task.
    In fact, the idea that a relationship can help an individual become a better person, a phenomenon that researchers call self-expansion, is a useful one; relationships that provide more expansion are also of higher quality.
    Should you be my valentine? Research helps identify good and bad romantic relationships
    In order to hit all these self-improvement targets, you may need more from a spouse or romantic partner than was expected in years past -- and a partner who is also your best friend may be a step in the right direction.
    To see if those who consider their partner their best friend also expect more from them, the Monmouth University Poll asked, "For an ideal relationship, how much should you expect your partner to help you grow and expand as a person?" Our poll results indicated generally high expectations overall, and individuals with best-friend romantic partners expected a bit more from them.
    Of course, while individuals can expect more, that won't automatically translate into better results. Think of it this way: Simply because you want more from your job, it doesn't guarantee you're going to get what you want.

    Are best-friend partners better partners?

    We wanted to see if these best-friend romances were really better. To do that, we asked poll respondents, "How satisfied are you with your current relationship -- extremely, very, somewhat, not too, or not at all satisfied?" We then compared those who said their partner was their best friend to those who responded it was someone else.
    Limerence: The potent grip of obsessive love
    Limerence: The potent grip of obsessive love
    Those who considered their partner their best friend were indeed much more satisfied in their relationship than those who didn't. This finding is consistent with research showing that relationships with more companionate love -- based on friendship, feelings of affection, comfort and shared interests -- last longer and are more satisfying.
    In fact, companionate love is more closely associated with relationship satisfaction than is passionate love -- the type of romantic love based on intense feelings of attraction and preoccupation with one's partner.
    Wedding bells or single again: Psychology predicts where your relationship is headed
    Other research shows that those in friendship-based love relationships feel they have a highly likable partner, and that shared companionship is an important part of the love. A study of 622 married individuals revealed that those with higher scores on the friendship-based love scale also reported more relationship satisfaction, greater perceived importance of the relationship, greater respect for their spouse, and felt closer to their spouse.
    More recently, across two studies with nearly 400 participants in relationships, those who place more value on the friendship aspect of their relationship also report more commitment, more love and greater sexual gratification. In addition, valuing friendship also decreased the chances of the couple breaking up. Best-friend love is starting to sound better and better.
    All of these benefits are backed up by accounts from a special type of relationship expert: couples who've been happily married for over 15 years. When researchers asked over 350 of these couples about their secret to relationship success and longevity, what was the number one reason? Simple: their partner was their best friend. The second most common response was liking their spouse as a person, another key facet of friendship-based love.

    Why are best-friend partners so beneficial?

    These findings demonstrating the benefits of dating or marrying your best friend make perfect sense when you consider the type of relationship best friends share. Friends enjoy spending time together, share similar interests, take care of each other, trust each other and feel a lasting bond between them. It isn't a coincidence that these all happen to be qualities that also define successful intimate relationships.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    By recognizing the parallels between best friends and romantic partners, you can benefit from holding both types of relationships to the same standards. All too often it seems individuals are overly forgiving of a relationship partner's bad behavior, when they would never accept similar behaviors from a friend.
    For example, if your friend was mean, rude, perpetually grumpy, nagging, dishonest, argumentative, emotionally unstable, ignored your texts, called you names or didn't want to have meaningful conversations with you, would you still want to be friends? If not, it's fair to hold similar expectations for your romantic partner. Take the time to find a romantic partner who truly is your best friend.
    To be clear, the argument here isn't that you should try to convert an existing best friend into a romantic partner. You may not want to run the risk of compromising that friendship, anyway. Rather, the data here point out the importance of your romantic partner also being one of your best friends.
    Ultimately, the best way to have true love forever may be to be best friends forever first.

    Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. is chairman and professor of psychology at Monmouth University.

    Copyright 2016 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.