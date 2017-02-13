This may be the most brutal, honest obituary ever

Story highlights Obit describes 'relieved' family, 'no redeeming qualities' for the deceased

The man's daughter explained why she wrote such things

(CNN) This is not one of those funny-yet-terse obituaries that often make headlines. This one is kind of upsetting, and the author of the shocking screed has a very specific reason for her harsh words.

The words, wholly un-minced, speak for themselves:

"Leslie Ray 'Popeye' Charping was born in Galveston on November 20, 1942 and passed away January 30, 2017, which was 29 years longer than expected and much longer than he deserved."

"At a young age, Leslie quickly became a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive. Leslie enlisted to serve in the Navy, but not so much in a brave & patriotic way but more as part of a plea deal to escape sentencing on criminal charges."

Read More