Jordan Spieth: Pebble Beach win is 'bucket list'

Story highlights
- Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Ninth PGA Tour title in 100 pro starts
- Calls Pebble Beach a "bucket list" win
(CNN)He's nearly completed his bucket list and he's only 23.
Jordan Spieth won at Pebble Beach Sunday to add another iconic venue to his collection of tournament victories.
The Texan dominated over the celebrated California course to win by four shots for his ninth PGA Tour title in 100 professional starts.
"This is a bucket-list place to win," said Spieth, who made his major breakthrough at the 2015 Masters at Augusta.
"Here, Augusta National, St. Andrews, I mean there's only a few in the world, it feels really special, it was amazing walking up the 18th green knowing that we were going to win. It's just such a unique position, I tried to soak it in."
(15 Videos)
According to Spieth's bucket list, only a win at St. Andrews is left.
The American missed the British Open playoff by one stroke at St Andrews in 2015, with a potential grand slam of all four major championships on the line after adding the US Open to his earlier Masters win that year.
Spieth, ranked world No.6, is the second youngest player to reach nine wins before the age of 24, a month later than 14-time major winner Tiger Woods.
By now, he is used to comparisons with Woods -- and says such plaudits are an "honor" -- but acknowledges beating some of the landmarks achieved by the former world No.1 is a tough task.
His 2015 Masters win broke a host of records. The following year he was set to become the first back-to-back champion since Woods in 2002 when, on the final day, he stood on the 10th tee with a five-shot lead.
However, his infamous collapse, including a quadruple-bogey seven at the short 12th, let in England's Danny Willett for his first major.
"I've seen the lows. I've seen even more highs," said Spieth, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Kelly Kraft and Dustin Johnson.
"I really do feel like in the last two and a half years I've had enough experiences that people normally have in a 20-year career on tour.
"Every win you gain a little more confidence off the last one. And then when you have tough losses you, obviously, figure out a way to learn from those.
"Getting to where you're the first guy, even including Tiger, to do something, is maybe the next goal. But that might be pretty hard."
Spieth did beat Woods to one landmark at Pebble Beach -- he became the first player in PGA Tour history to win by three strokes or more, five times before the age of 24.
And he described being in contention to win a tournament as his "drug."
"As stressful as it can be, that's the adrenaline rush that I crave," he said.
The 2017 Masters begins at Augusta on April 6.