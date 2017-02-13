Jordan Spieth: Pebble Beach win is 'bucket list'

Story highlights Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ninth PGA Tour title in 100 pro starts

Calls Pebble Beach a "bucket list" win

(CNN) He's nearly completed his bucket list and he's only 23.

Jordan Spieth won at Pebble Beach Sunday to add another iconic venue to his collection of tournament victories.

The Texan dominated over the celebrated California course to win by four shots for his ninth PGA Tour title in 100 professional starts.

"This is a bucket-list place to win," said Spieth, who made his major breakthrough at the 2015 Masters at Augusta.

"Here, Augusta National, St. Andrews, I mean there's only a few in the world, it feels really special, it was amazing walking up the 18th green knowing that we were going to win. It's just such a unique position, I tried to soak it in."