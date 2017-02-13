Story highlights Skiers were buried in an off-piste area by an avalanche around 300 meters wide

The Tignes resort website had put risk of avalanche at a significant 3 out of 5

Paris (CNN) Four people were killed by an avalanche at the French Alps ski resort of Tignes on Monday, officials said.

The four men were in an off-piste area when the avalanche buried them, crashing down on an area around 300 meters across.

The victims were a 49-year-old man, his 15 year-old-son and 19-year-old brother-in-law, as well as a ski instructor, 59, Deputy Prefect Nicolas Martrenchard, told reporters.

The four were French nationals, the Tigne mayor's office said.

CNN Map

Officials had earlier reported that five others were missing, but Martrenchard said that it was likely that the original count was incorrect and it was unlikely that there were any more victims.

