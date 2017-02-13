Story highlights 9 people were buried in off-piste area

Police say 'little hope' of finding survivors

(CNN) At least four people have been killed after an avalanche buried nine at the ski resort of Tignes in the French Alps, CNN affiliate BMFTV reported, citing mountain rescue officials.

A mountain guide and eight skiers were swept away Monday in an off-piste part of the resort 2,100 meters above sea level, rescuers said.

The avalanche was 400 meters wide and there is "little hope" of finding people still alive, Emmanuel Dubost from the French National Police's general reserve said.

Rescuers have deployed dog teams and two medical helicopters are on standby for the five people who remain missing.

The Tignes resort website had the risk of an avalanche at a significant 3 out of 5 on Monday.

