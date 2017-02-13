Willie Nelson on the road again after canceling shows

(CNN) Willie Nelson is back in action.

The country singer's publicist told CNN on Monday that Nelson will be performing as scheduled at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on February 16, after several canceled concerts.

The "Always On My Mind" singer called off shows in Las Vegas and California in late January and last week due to undisclosed health issues.

Nelson's publicist said it was "just a cold."

Though he did not attend the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Nelson won the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin."

Read More