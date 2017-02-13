Katherine Jackson's nephew responds to abuse claims

The younger Jackson appeared on the podcast "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace," which released Monday.

He denied allegations he has been trying to control the 86-year-old Jackson family matriarch.

"My aunt left here January 22," Jackson said. "She left me paying the bills and taking care of the household."

Katherine Jackson was granted a temporary restraining order against her nephew, who according to court documents is accused of having "manipulated her" and "preyed on her kindness."

"Trent was supposed to be her driver, but over time has infiltrated Mrs. Jackson's business and personal affairs, even referring to himself as her 'House Manager,'" a statement included in the restraining order reads. "Trent has made it his business to regulate Mrs. Jackson's interactions with her children -- screening phone calls, not relaying messages, not allowing privacy during visits or phone calls."

But Jackson said during the podcast that the allegations are not true and insisted his aunt has frequent contact with other family members.

"How can I keep her from her family when they come there everyday," he said. "She has the attorneys making sure her money is being applicated in the right way, and we also have an accountant who looks at all the bank statements."

Trent Jackson said his aunt flew to London to see her youngest daughter, Janet Jackson, and her newborn son and he has not been in contact with her since she left.

He also said he's never been served with the restraining order and is still at the house.

A hearing in the case is set for March 1.