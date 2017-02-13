Nick Cannon says he's leaving 'Americas Got Talent'

(CNN) Nick Cannon's got some beef with his "America's Got Talent" bosses, and he's leaving the show as a result.

The comedian on Monday said he intends to vacate his position as host after being "threatened with termination" by executives at NBC as a result of jokes made at the show's expense on his Showtime comedy special.

"I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn't have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property," Cannon wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. "There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity."

Cannon alleges in his statement that his "team" informed him that NBC executives intended to argue that Cannon was in breach of contract for disparaging the network's name during his Showtime special, "Stand Up, Don't Shoot."

Cannon did not say which joke or jokes NBC took issue with.

